Kerala LLB 5-year entrance exam admit card out at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link, download hall tickets here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 01, 2023 06:22 PM IST

CEE Kerala releases admit card for Integrated Five Year LLB entrance exam on 6th August 2023. Download from cee.kerala.gov.in.

The office of the Commissioner of entrance exam (CEE) Kerala has released the admit card for the Entrance Examination for admission to Integrated Five Year LLB. Candidates who will appear for the entrance examination can download the admit card from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Entrance Examination for admission to Integrated Five Year LLB Courses is to be held on 6th August 2023 at various centres in Kerala.

“Candidates who have submitted online application to Computer Based Entrance Examination for admission to Integrated Five Year LLB Courses to be held on 6th August 2023 at various centres in Kerala can download their Admit Cards from the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in”, reads the official notification.

“Admit card of those candidates who have not yet rectified the defects in their photograph and sign within the stipulated time has been withheld. Such candidates can rectify the defects to download their admit card before 04.08.2023, 4.00 PM”, notice further added.

Kerala LLB 5-year entrance exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Next, click on the "Integrated Five Year LL.B 2023 - Candidate Portal

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the admit card

Take print for future reference.

