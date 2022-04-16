Kerala Samastha public exam result released at samastha.in, direct link here

Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has released the public examination 2022 March result. Candidates who have appeared in the Public examinations for class 5th, 7th,10th, and 12th can check the result on the official website at samastha.in.

Students who took the Class 5, 7, 10, and 12 public examinations can use their registration number to check and download their Kerala Samastha result 2022.

Direct link to check result

Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results: Steps to check

Visit the official site of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa at www.samastha.in

On the home page, click on the exam result link

Select the examination you have given

Key in your credential

Download the copy of result

Keep the hard copy of the same for the future reference.

