Kerala Samastha public exam result released at samastha.in, direct link here
Candidates who have appeared in the Public examinations for class 5th, 7th,10th, and 12th can check the result on the official website at samastha.in.
Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has released the public examination 2022 March result. Candidates who have appeared in the Public examinations for class 5th, 7th,10th, and 12th can check the result on the official website at samastha.in.
Students who took the Class 5, 7, 10, and 12 public examinations can use their registration number to check and download their Kerala Samastha result 2022.
Kerala Samastha Public Exam Results: Steps to check
Visit the official site of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa at www.samastha.in
On the home page, click on the exam result link
Select the examination you have given
Key in your credential
Download the copy of result
Keep the hard copy of the same for the future reference.
