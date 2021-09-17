Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala TET answer keys 2021 released, raise objections now
Kerala TET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams(http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/)
Kerala TET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams(http://www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/)
competitive exams

Kerala TET answer keys 2021 released, raise objections now

  • Kerala TET answer key 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021 on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 05:12 PM IST

Kerala TET answer key 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams, if any, online on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in before September 23.

The KTET May 2021 was held from August 31 to September 3.

Direct link to download KTET answer key for May 2021 category- I exam

Direct link to download KTET answer key for May 2021 category- II exam

Direct link to download KTET answer key for May 2021 category- III exam

Direct link to download KTET answer key for May 2021 category- IV exam

How to download KTET answer key for May 2021 exams:

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Under 'LATEST NEWS' section, go to the link that reads, "KTET ANSWER KEY MAY 2021 CATEGORY- I CATEGORY- II CATEGORY- III CATEGORY- IV".

Click on the respective category of answer key you want to download.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Check and download the answer key.

Take its print out.

Direct link for TET test May 2021 key verification and complaint reporting 

Candidates can raise their objections after checking the provisional answer key by September 23 till 5pm and will have to provide proper justification to substantiate their claims. Candidates should download format for complaints regarding provisional key published on the official website of Pareeksha Bhavan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala tet answer keys
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.