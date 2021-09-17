Kerala TET answer keys 2021 released, raise objections now

Kerala TET answer key 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams, if any, online on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in before September 23.

The KTET May 2021 was held from August 31 to September 3.

How to download KTET answer key for May 2021 exams:

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Under 'LATEST NEWS' section, go to the link that reads, "KTET ANSWER KEY MAY 2021 CATEGORY- I CATEGORY- II CATEGORY- III CATEGORY- IV".

Click on the respective category of answer key you want to download.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Check and download the answer key.

Take its print out.

Candidates can raise their objections after checking the provisional answer key by September 23 till 5pm and will have to provide proper justification to substantiate their claims. Candidates should download format for complaints regarding provisional key published on the official website of Pareeksha Bhavan.