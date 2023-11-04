close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala TET October 2023: Notification out at ktet.kerala.gov.in, registration begins on November 6

Kerala TET October 2023: Notification out at ktet.kerala.gov.in, registration begins on November 6

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 03:13 PM IST

Kerala TET October 2023 notification out at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The registration begins on November 6, 2023.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala TET October 2023 notification. Candidates who want to appear for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can download the notification through the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala TET October 2023: Notification out, registration begins on November 6
Kerala TET October 2023: Notification out, registration begins on November 6(HT FILE)

As per the notification, the registration process will begin on November 6 and will end on November 17, 2023. The last date for taking final printout is November 18, 2023.

The admit card will be released on December 20, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on December 29 and 30, 2023. The exam on both the days will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Kerala TET October 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the registration link and enter the registration details.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 500/- for all categories except for SC/ST and Differently abled. SC/ST category candidates will have to pay 250/-. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

Official Notice Here 

Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
Saturday, November 04, 2023
