KTET November 2024: Kerala TET registration date extended, correction window opens today at ktet.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 21, 2024 02:59 PM IST

KTET November 2024 registration date has been extended. The correction window will open today at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has extended the registration date for KTET November 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET November 2024 registration date extended, correction window opens today

As per the official website, the last date to apply for Kerala TET has been extended till November 25, 2024. The application correction window will open today, November 21, 2024. Candidates can make changes on these fields- Candidate Name, Gender, Exam Centre, DOB, Photo, Language, Optional subjects and Educational Qualifications details.

The KTET admit card will be released on January 8, 2025, as per the official notification. The Kerala TET examination will be held on January 18 and 19, 2025. On both days, it will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each.

Direct link to apply for KTET November 2024

KTET November 2024: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Kerala TET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on KTET November 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Now login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The KTET examination fee is 500/—for all categories and 250/—for SC/ST and differently abled category candidates. Applications can be submitted online only. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Kerala TET.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
