RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission has released the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key on the official website. RSMSSB conducted the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) examination at the allotted examination centres across the state from September 25 to September 28, 2024.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the Common Eligibility Test for the graduate level and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

About the exam:

After checking the answer key, candidates can also raise objections to the provisional answer key if any. Candidates will have to make the payment of a processing fee to raise objections against each question. Once the objection is raised, the subject expert will evaluate and make a final decision on the same.

RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key: Steps to download

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can download the provisional answer key by following the below mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your provisional answer key will be displayed.

Check the provisional answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

