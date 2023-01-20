Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KVS Direct Recruitment 2022: Exam dates for 6990 teaching and other posts out

KVS Direct Recruitment 2022: Exam dates for 6990 teaching and other posts out

competitive exams
Updated on Jan 20, 2023 02:40 PM IST

KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule has been released. Candidates can check the exam dates for 6990 posts below.

KVS Direct Recruitment 2022: Tentative schedule for 6990 posts out, check here
KVS Direct Recruitment 2022: Tentative schedule for 6990 posts out, check here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule on January 20, 2023. Candidates can check the exam dates for 6990 posts through the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The examination for Advt no 15 and Advt no 16 will begin on February 7 and will end on March 6, 2023. The admit card for the same will be available soon on the official website.

The direct recruitment examination will begin on February 7 for Assistant Commissioner post and will end on March 6 for Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant. To check the schedule, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. Check schedule here

KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule: How to check

  • Visit the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • Click on KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on December 5 and ended on January 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PRT (Music), TGT, PGT, Finance Officer, AE (Civil) and Hindi Translator, Jr Secretariat Assistant, PRT, Stenographer, Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kvsangathan.nic.in sarkari naukri
kvsangathan.nic.in sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out