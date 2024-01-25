Last date to apply for CUET PG 2024 extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024. Candidates can now apply for the examination up to January 31, 11:50 pm on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Previously, the deadline was January 24. CUET PG 2024 application deadline extended(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deadline for making payment of the exam fee is February 1, 11:50 pm, and the application form correction window will be from February 2 to 4, as per the revised schedule.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

After the application process is over, exam city slips of CUET PG will be released on march 4, and admit cards will be provided through the website on March 7.

CUET PG 2024 will be held from March 11 to 28. Answer keys will be released on April 4.

The duration of the CUET PG examination is 1 hour and 45 minutes. There will be three shifts, and paper timings will be shared with candidates later.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2024

Exam city information slips of CUET PG 2024 will be released on March 4, and admit cards for the examination will be issued on March 7.

The examination will be conducted from March 11 to 28, and answer keys will be released on April 4, NTA said.

The duration of the test is 1 hour and 45 minutes or 105 minutes, and the test will be held in three shifts.

CUET-PG is held for admission to postgraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions.

For any queries or /clarifications related to the examination, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.