MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org, get link here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH AAC CET 2023 admit cards on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org. MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card out at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org

MAH-AAC-CET 2023 examination will be conducted on April 16 from 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

MAH AAC CET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login detail

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

MAH-AAC-CET-2023 Entrance Examination is conducted for Admission to Professional Courses in Bachelor of Fine Art Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.