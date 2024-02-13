MAH B.Ed, M.Ed, B.P.Ed.CET & other courses registration date again extended, notice here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has again extended the registration date for MAH B.Ed, M.Ed, B.P.Ed.CET & other courses. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH B.Ed, M.Ed, B.P.Ed.CET & other courses registration date again extended

CET Cell has decided to give 3rd extension to the Online Registration and Confirmation of application form as per the request of the candidates and colleges.

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for courses including MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)- CET)-2024, MAH-M.Ed CET-2024, MAH-M.P.Ed. CET-2024, MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET-2024 and MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET-2024 is till February 15, 2024. No further extension will be given after February 15, 2024. Candidates should take a note of this.

MAH B.Ed, M.Ed, B.P.Ed.CET & other courses: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on Registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination for the courses mentioned above will be conducted in March- April 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

