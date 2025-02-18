MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET 2025 application window closes today at cetcell.mahacet.org, link to apply here

The registration window for candidates to submit their applications for the MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET 2025 will end on February 18, 2025, on the official website. The tentative CET exam date as per the official website is March 28, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

After completing the Integrated Programme, the Candidate will get B.Ed.-M.Ed. Degree with Specialization in i) Elementary Education from Standard I to VIII or ii) Secondary and Senior Secondary Education Standard VI to XII, mentioned the official brochure.

The tentative CET exam date as per the official website is March 28, 2025. The course is an integrated one spanning 3 years. Candidates who would like to submit their application forms need to furnish their registration number and password to log in and apply for the examination.

Steps to apply for MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET 2025:

Visit the official website of of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.mahacet.org

Look out for the link to apply for MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET 2025 and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to submit the login credentials in order to apply

Verify the details and submit your application form

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

