MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the admit card for the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) programme. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can download their admit card through their applictaion number and date of birth. MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org

The duration of the entrance examination will be 90 minutes. The sample question paper is available on the official website.

Direct link here

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the “MAH-BHMCT 2023” admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

MAH-B.HMCT-CET 2023 is conducted for admission to the first year of a four-year full-time graduate degree course in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) for the Academic Year 2023-24.