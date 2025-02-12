Menu Explore
MAH CET 2025 registration date extended for MBA, BBA, B.Ed and other exams, check notice and details here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 12, 2025 03:04 PM IST

MAH CET 2025 registration date has been extended for MBA, BBA, B.Ed and other exams. Check notice below. 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration window for several exams. Through two official notices, the CET CELL informed that registration dates of B.BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA(Integrated), MCA(Integrated) as well as M.Ed., M.P.Ed., B.Ed. and LLB 3 years has been extended following requests from candidates and parents for the same.

MAH CET 2025 registration date has been extended for MBA, BBA, B.Ed and other exams. Official notices are given here.
MAH CET 2025 registration date has been extended for MBA, BBA, B.Ed and other exams. Official notices are given here.

According to the first notice, the last date to apply for M.Ed., M.P.Ed., B.Ed. and LLB 3 years is February 28, 2025, following which no further extension will be given.

For B.Ed. and LLB 3 years, the registration will reopen from February 13, 2025.

Read the notice here:

Similarly, in its second notice, the CET CELL said considering the academic interest of the candidates, the CET CELL has decided to give first extension for online registration and application form filling activity for B.BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA(Integrated), MCA(Integrated).

According to the notice, the registration window opened from February 11 and will close on March 20, 2025.

Read the notice here:

MAH CET 2025: Steps to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for MAH CET 2025.

1. Visit the official website oat mahacet.org.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to check the official website of MAHACET.

See More
