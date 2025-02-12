Indian Navy SSC Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 270 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, direct link here

The Indian Navy has invited applications for Short Service Commission Officer for various entries. Candidates who want to apply online can find the direct link through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 270 posts in the organisation. Indian Navy SSC Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 270 posts, direct link here

The registration process started on February 8 and will end on February 25, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Executive Branch: 154 posts

2. Education Branch: 15 posts

3. Technical Branch: 101 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have graduated/ post-graduated or in the final year with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA OR Candidates who have obtained a degree in Engineering with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/ college/ institution can apply.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises shortlisting applications on the basis of normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. A merit list will be prepared based on SSB marks for all entries as per the availability of vacancies and medical clearance for the respective entry. Candidates declared fit for the medical examination will be appointed as per the availability of vacancies in the entry.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

2. Click on Indian Navy SSC Officers Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and then login to the account.

5. Once done, fill the application form and upload the documents required.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All relevant documents (preferably in original), marks sheets upto 5th & 7th semester for regular and integrated BE/ B.Tech courses respectively and all semesters for other degree examination, date of birth proof (as per 10th & 12th certificate), CGPA conversion formula for BE/ B.Tech, Merchant Navy certificate issued by Government of India, Ministry of Shipping and Transport, NCC ‘C’ certificate issued by National Cadet Corps and a recent passport size colour photograph should be scanned in original JPG/TIFF format, for attaching the same while filling up the application. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Navy.