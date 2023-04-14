Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MAH LLB 5year CET admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link here

MAH LLB 5year CET admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2023 08:54 PM IST

Candidates will be able to download admit card from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra state common entrance test (CET) Cell has released the admit card for MH CET LLB 5-year 2023 today, April 14. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH-LL.B 5-YEAR CET 2023 examination will be held on April 2 in online mode in multiple sessions. The duration of the MH CET LLB 5-year exam is 2 hours.

Direct link to download the admit card

MAH CET LLB 5-year admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the MHT CET official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the “MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET”

Now, click on MH CET 5-year LLB admit card 2023 link

Key in your login details

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

