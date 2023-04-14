MAH LLB 5year CET admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link here
Candidates will be able to download admit card from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra state common entrance test (CET) Cell has released the admit card for MH CET LLB 5-year 2023 today, April 14. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
MAH-LL.B 5-YEAR CET 2023 examination will be held on April 2 in online mode in multiple sessions. The duration of the MH CET LLB 5-year exam is 2 hours.
Direct link to download the admit card
MAH CET LLB 5-year admit card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the MHT CET official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
On the homepage, click on the “MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET”
Now, click on MH CET 5-year LLB admit card 2023 link
Key in your login details
The admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and save the admit card for future reference.