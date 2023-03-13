MAH LLB 5Yrs: Application process to end tomorrow at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org
Published on Mar 13, 2023 09:10 PM IST
Candidates can apply till March 14, at the official website llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will end the applictaion process for MAH LLB 5Yrs (five-year integrated course)- CET 2023 tomorrow, March 14. Candidates can now apply at the official website— llb5cet2023.mahacet.org.
Candidates from Maharashtra and those from outside the state of Maharashtra (OMS) both must pay an application fee of ₹800. Candidates from Maharashtra's "backward class categories" must pay a fee of ₹600.
MAH LLB 5year application process: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at llb5cet2023.mahacet.org
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.
