MAH MBA exam on March 25 and 26, admit cards expected soon

ByHT Education Desk, Newdelhi
Mar 17, 2023 06:00 PM IST

The MHT CET entrance exam for admission to MBA, MMS programmes will be conducted on March 25 and March 26, 2023.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will conduct the MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 Examination on March 25 and March 26. The state CET cell will soon release the MBA CET 2023 admit card on its official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the examination for the MHT CET exam 2023 for MBA, and MMS programmes were scheduled to be held on March 18 and 19, 2023. Candidates can check the detailed notice here.

MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 will be conducted in the selected cities in Maharashtra & Outside Maharashtra State.The venues for the online examination will be given on the Hall Ticket.

MAH MBA 2023 admit card: Know how to download the amdit card

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on 'MAH MBA CET 2023 admit card' link

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in the login credentials and click ‘Submit’

The MAH MBA CET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

