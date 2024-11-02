Maha TET admit card 2024 released, direct link to download Maharashtra TET admit cards from mahatet.in

Maha TET Admit Card 2024: The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune has released admit cards for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or Maha TET 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards from the council's website, mahatet.in. Maha TET admit card 2024 released at mahatet.in (Official website screenshot)

Originally, the admit card was scheduled to be out on October 28, but it was delayed.

Candidates can download the Maha TET admit card using the following login credentials-

Registered mobile number or

Application number.

Here's the direct link-

Maha TET admit card 2024 direct link

The online application process for Maharashtra TET opened on September 9 and closed on September 30.

Recently, the council changed exam timing for the second shift of the Maharashtra TET. The exam is scheduled for November 10.

Paper 2 of the Maha TET 2024 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm instead of 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Paper 1 will be held from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

How to download Maharashtra TET admit card 2024

visit the official website for Maharashtra TET, mahatet.in.

Open the admit card download link given on the home page.

Enter your login credentials – registered mobile number or application number

Submit and check the Maharashtra TET admit card.

The admit card will mention exam date, paper timing, exam centre name and address, etc. On the exam day, candidates must bring a printout of the admit card, an original, valid, government-issued photo ID and any other documents mentioned.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates should go through the instructions and follow them on the exam day.

They should check and ensure that there is no error in the personal details displayed on the admit cards, including the name, photo and signature of the candidate. Any error on admit cards must be reported immediately.