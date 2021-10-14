Maharashtra TET admit card today, exam on October 31

Maharashtra teacher eligibility test (TET) will be held on October 31 and the admit card of all candidates who have successfully registered their candidature for the exam will be released today, October 14.

Maharashtra TET admit card will be available on the official website mahatet.in.

Maharashtra TET admit card official website

The exam would comprise two papers: the first paper will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm and the second paper will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Maharashtra TET admit card 2021: Know how to download

Go to the official website of Maharashtra teacher eligibility test at https://mahatet.in/

Click on the admit card link

Enter the details asked

Download the Maharashtra TET admit card

Read the instructions given in the admit card

Or else refer to the instructions released by the exam conducting body on the official website

Follow COVID-19 safety guidelines on the exam day