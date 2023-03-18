Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MH SET 2023 admit card released at setexam.unipune.ac.in, get link here

MH SET 2023 admit card released at setexam.unipune.ac.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 06:50 PM IST

SPPU released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET 2023) admit card at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET 2023) admit card. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

MH SET 2023 admit card released at setexam.unipune.ac.in
MH SET 2023 admit card released at setexam.unipune.ac.in

The MH SET 2023 examination will be held on March 26, 2023. The SET examination will be an objective type. The MH SEt exam will be held in two sessions from 10 am to 11 am and from 11: 30 to 1: 30 pm.

The paper 1 will consists of 50 questions and paper 2 will consists of 100 questions. All the questions will be complesory.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

MH SET 2023 admit card: Kno how to download

Visit the official website at unipune.ac.i

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

 

 

 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra admit card.
maharashtra admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out