State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for MH-Nursing CET 2024 on February 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for MH-Nursing CET-2024 Entrance Examination can do it through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MH-Nursing CET 2024: Registration begins, link here

As per the official notice released by the Cell, the last date to apply is till February 29, 2024. The payment of fees can be done till March 1, 2024.

Direct link to apply for MH-Nursing CET 2024

MH-Nursing CET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Click on submit and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MH-Nursing CET-2024 Entrance Examination will be conducted for admission to First Year B.Sc. Nursing, Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) & General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) Courses, through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25. The exam will be held at the various examination centers across all major districts in the State of Maharashtra. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here