MHT CET 2021 re-exam for candidates who couldn’t appear due to rains: Uday Samant

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct MHT CET 2021 re-exam for candidates who could not appear for the exams due to rains in the state. Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education has directed the Cell to conduct the exams so that no student shall be deprived of the exam.

The Minister shared the information on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “In view of the situation created due to torrential rains in the state, the CET examinations of MHCET and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the examinations. No student will be deprived from the exam and the concerned students should not worry.”

राज्यात मुसळधार पावसामुळे निर्माण झालेली स्थिती पाहता जे विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देऊ शकले नाहीत अशा विद्यार्थ्यांच्या एमएचसीईटी व इतर अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सीईटी परीक्षा पुन्हा घेण्यात येणार आहेत. परीक्षेपासून एकही विद्यार्थी वंचित राहणार नसून संबंधित विद्यार्थ्यांनी काळजी करू नये. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 29, 2021

The decision to conduct the re-exam comes days after the Minister announced that the appearing for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Engineering, Technology and Agriculture courses will get another chance to appear in the exam if there is an overlap.

However, the re-exam dates and other details have not been issued by the Cell yet. The official notice regarding the conduct of exam, exam date and admit card details will be available on the official website in due course of time. Candidates can check the official website for related information.