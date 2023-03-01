Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET 2023 registration process begins at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 registration process begins at cetcell.mahacet.org

competitive exams
Published on Mar 01, 2023 01:12 PM IST

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra today started the registration process for MAH LLB 5 years 2023 exam.

MHT CET 2023 registration process begins at cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2023 registration process begins at cetcell.mahacet.org
ByHT Education Desk

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has begun the registration process for MAH LLB 5 years 2023 examination today, March 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 11.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai will conduct the CET Examination for the Course LLB 5 Yrs on April 2.

Application fee: The application fee is 800 for Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates.

For Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC] Categories belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid Caste Certificate and having a valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to 31 March 2024 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, OBC & SBC Candidates the application fee is 600.

Direct link to apply

MHT CET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the “MAH-LLB (5 Years) CET-2023 (Integrated Course) ForSSC & HSC qualified Candidates”

Regsiter and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mht cet registration
mht cet registration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out