MHT CET 2023 tentative exam schedule out at cetcell.mahacet.org, check details

Published on Jan 08, 2023 07:43 PM IST

MHT CET 2023 exam schedule released on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

ByHT Education Desk

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 exam schedule on the official website. Candidates can check the MHT CET 2023 exam dates at MHT CET official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.in.

The MAH- MBA/MMS-CET examination will be held on March 18 and March 19, 2023. The CET examination for MAHL.L.B.5Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course) will be held on April 1, 2023. The MAHL.L.B.3Yrs.-CET exam will be conducted on May 2 and May 3, 2023.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test examination dates for B.E and B.Tech courses will be conducted on May 9, May 10, May 11, May 12, and May 13 for PCM courses and from May 15, May 16, May 17, May 18, May 19 and May 20 for PCB courses.

Here's the direct link to check the tentative dates for MH CET  2023-24.

