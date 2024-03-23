State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET 2024 exam dates schedule. Candidates who will appear for MHT CET 2024 exam can check the revised schedule on the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024 exam dates revised, check notice here

As per the official notice, PCB Group examination will be conducted on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2024 and PCM group examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 15 and 16, 2024.

Earlier, The PCB group exam was to be conducted from April 16 to April 23, 2024 and PCM group was scheduled to be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2024.

Not only MHT CET but other exam dates have also been revised. MAH AAC CET examination revised date is May 12, 2024. MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET, MAH- L.L.B.5 Yrs. CET( Five Year Integrated Course) will be conducted on May 17, 2024.

MH- Nursing CET will be conducted on May 18, MAH-BHMCT CET will be held on May 22, 2024 and MAH- B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET from May 27 to May 29, 2024.

MHT CET 2024 exam dates: How to download notice

To download the revised date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2024 exam dates revised schedule.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the schedule.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.