State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the MHT CET 2024 registration date. The registration process will start again today, February 2 and will end on March 8, 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024 registration date extended, notice here

MAH-MHT CET 2024 (PCM/PCB Group) will be conducted in April 2024. The PCB group exam will be conducted from April 16 to April 23, 2024 and PCM group will be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2024.

MHT CET 2024: How to apply

To apply for the entrance test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form, pay application fees, and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000 for open category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J & K Migrant candidates. For Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] Person with Disability (PWD), belonging to Maharashtra State Only the application fee is ₹800. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.





