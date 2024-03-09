State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the MHT CET 2024 registration dates with late fee. Candidates who want to apply for MHT CET can find the link to apply through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024 registration dates with late fee extended, notice here

As per the official notice, the registration and confirmation of online application by late fee begins on March 9 and will end on March 15, 2024. The last date for payment of examination fee through online mode is till March 16, 2024. The additional late fee is ₹500/- for all categories.

MAH-MHT CET 2024 (PCM/PCB Group) will be conducted in April 2024. The PCB group exam will be conducted from April 16 to April 23, 2024 and PCM group will be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2024.

MHT CET 2024: How to apply

To apply for the entrance test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form, pay application fees, and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.