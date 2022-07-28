MHT CET admit cards 2022 for PCB group released, direct link for hall ticket

MHT CET admit cards 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET CELL) has released the Maharashtra CET 2022 hall tickets for the PCB group.

Candidates can now download the CET admit cards for PCB group from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The admit cards can be accessed by entering application number and date of birth.

Earlier the admit cards for PCM group, LLB etc. were also released.

The CET exam for PCB group is scheduled to be conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022.

The admit card will include all relevant details including exam date, time, roll number, personal details, instructions etc.

MHT CET exam is conducted at state level to admit students to UG Professional Courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education.

How to download, check here

Visit the website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on “MHT CET 2022 (PCB group) admit card link

Click on “view Admit card”

Enter the application number and date of birth

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Here is the direct link to download the admit card. Click here.