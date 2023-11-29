MICAT 2024 phase 1 admit card released at mica.ac.in, download link here
MICA releases admit card for MICAT 2024 phase 1 exam at mica.ac.in.
The Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA) released the admit card for the MICAT 2024 phase 1 examination on November 29. Candidates who will appear for the MICAT 2024 examination can download the admit card from the official website at mica.ac.in.
The MICAT phase I examination will be conducted on December 2 and the MICAT phase I score will be released on December 21.
MICAT - I Admit Card download link here
MICAT Phase I Admit Card 2024: How to download
Follow the steps given below to download the MICAT Phase 1 2024 hall ticket.
Visit the official website at mica.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the “Download PGP (PGDM-C / PGDM) MICAT - I Admit Card”
Key in your application number and password
MICAT admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the same for further use.