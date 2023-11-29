MICAT 2024 phase 1 admit card released at mica.ac.in, download link here

The Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA) released the admit card for the MICAT 2024 phase 1 examination on November 29. Candidates who will appear for the MICAT 2024 examination can download the admit card from the official website at mica.ac.in. Steps to download MICAT Phase I 2024 admit card

The MICAT phase I examination will be conducted on December 2 and the MICAT phase I score will be released on December 21.

MICAT Phase I Admit Card 2024: How to download

Follow the steps given below to download the MICAT Phase 1 2024 hall ticket.

Visit the official website at mica.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Download PGP (PGDM-C / PGDM) MICAT - I Admit Card”

Key in your application number and password

MICAT admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for further use.