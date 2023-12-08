close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's direct link to download

MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 08, 2023 03:58 PM IST

MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card out released. Download link available here.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission released the admit card for the MP State Service Exam. The admit card for the 2023 preliminary exam is available for download on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card out
MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card out

MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card link

MPPSC, the preliminary test is scheduled to take place on December 17. The exam will have two sections, the General Studies section and the General Aptitude section. The General Studies section will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM and in the 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM time slots, respectively.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your MPPSC Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the MPPSC Prelims hall ticket and take the print for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out