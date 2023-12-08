MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's direct link to download

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission released the admit card for the MP State Service Exam. The admit card for the 2023 preliminary exam is available for download on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth. MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card out

MPPSC, the preliminary test is scheduled to take place on December 17. The exam will have two sections, the General Studies section and the General Aptitude section. The General Studies section will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM and in the 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM time slots, respectively.

MPPSC Prelims exam 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your MPPSC Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the MPPSC Prelims hall ticket and take the print for future reference