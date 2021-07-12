MPPSC state service prelims on July 25, admit card soon

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the state service preliminary exam on July 25. The MPPSC admit cards are expected soon. This is the 2020 edition of the MPPSC exam which was initially scheduled on April 11, and was later postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The MPPSC admit cards will be available on the official website of the Commission, mppsc.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration details.

The Commission has released the annual exam calendar last week.

As per the new schedule, the MPPSC state service exam 2021 will be notified in September and the preliminary exam will be held in November.

The Commission has scheduled the MPPSC main exam for the 2020 edition from November 23 to 28. The prelims result is expected in August, as per the Commission's date sheet.