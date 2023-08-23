Council of Architecture has started the registration process for NATA 2023 Exam 4 on August 23, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for NATA 2023 exam 4 can apply online through the official site of NATA at nata.in. NATA 2023 Exam 4: Registration begins at nata.in, direct link here

The examination will be conducted on September 17, 2023 in one shift. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes. The medium of Aptitude test will be essentially English language. Some questions may be in regional languages also.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the NATA exam is passing Class 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with either Chemistry or Biology or Technical Vocational subject or Computer Science or Information Technology or Informatics Practices or Engineering Graphics or Business Studies with at least 45% marks in aggregate or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 45% in aggregate. The candidates needs to qualify an aptitude test in architecture conducted either by NTA or NATA conducted by the council of architecture.

NATA 2023 Exam 4: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NATA at nata.in.

Click on NATA 2023 Exam 4 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATA.

