NATA 2024 registration begins at nata.in, check eligibility criteria

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has begun the registration process for NATA 2024 today, March 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nata.in. NATA 2024 registration process begins today

The NATA 2024 Examination will be held from April 6 onwards. The examination will be held in two sessions: Session 1 from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 pm and Session 2 from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. NATA test shall be held on all Saturdays and Sundays starting from April to July, 2024 in two Sessions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The candidates can appear for a maximum of 3 attempts in NATA 2024 in one academic year. The best score out of all the attempts shall be considered for the declaration of results. The score of the NATA Test would be valid for a period of 2 academic years.

NATA 2024 eligibility criteria:

Candidates fulfilling the below criteria prescribed by the Council can appear for NATA 2024:

Candidates should have passed or appearing in the 10+1 Examination with PCM Subjects;

Candidates should have Passed or appearing in the 10+2 Examination with PCM subjects.

Candidates should have passed or appearing in 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as a subjects.

NATA 2024: Know how to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply for NATA 2024:

Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Login with the generated credentials.

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload the necessary document.

Pay the application fees.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the NATA brochure here.