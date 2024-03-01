 NATA 2024 registration begins at nata.in, check eligibility criteria | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NATA 2024 registration begins at nata.in, check eligibility criteria

NATA 2024 registration begins at nata.in, check eligibility criteria

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 01, 2024 08:36 PM IST

NATA 2024: Registration process starts for architecture exam

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has begun the registration process for NATA 2024 today, March 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nata.in.

NATA 2024 registration process begins today
NATA 2024 registration process begins today

The NATA 2024 Examination will be held from April 6 onwards. The examination will be held in two sessions: Session 1 from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 pm and Session 2 from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. NATA test shall be held on all Saturdays and Sundays starting from April to July, 2024 in two Sessions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The candidates can appear for a maximum of 3 attempts in NATA 2024 in one academic year. The best score out of all the attempts shall be considered for the declaration of results. The score of the NATA Test would be valid for a period of 2 academic years.

NATA 2024 eligibility criteria:

Candidates fulfilling the below criteria prescribed by the Council can appear for NATA 2024:

Candidates should have passed or appearing in the 10+1 Examination with PCM Subjects;

Candidates should have Passed or appearing in the 10+2 Examination with PCM subjects.

Candidates should have passed or appearing in 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as a subjects.

NATA 2024: Know how to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply for NATA 2024:

Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Login with the generated credentials.

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload the necessary document.

Pay the application fees.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the NATA brochure here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On