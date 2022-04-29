Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NCHM JEE 2022: NTA releases revised registration dates, notice here
NCHM JEE 2022: NTA releases revised registration dates, notice here

NCHM JEE 2022 registration dates have been revised. Candidates can check the notice below. 
Published on Apr 29, 2022 04:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released revised registration dates for NCHM JEE 2022. The last date for submission of online application forms is till May 16, 2022 and last date for successful fee payment is till May 16, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;revised schedule&lt;/strong&gt;, the correction window will open on May 18 and will end on May 20, 2022. The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022 will be conducted on June 18, 2022. The timings of the examination will be from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates can check the steps given below to apply online. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

NCHM JEE 2022: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of NCHM on nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NCHM JEE link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022 will be conducted in computer based mode for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23. 

