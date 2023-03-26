NCHMCT JEE 2023 registration process ends tomorrow at nchmjee.nta.nic.in
Interested candidates can apply online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in till March 27.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2023) on March 27. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
The NCHM JEE-2023 examination will be conducted on May 14 from 9 am to 12 pm.
Candidates who are general (UR) and OBC-NCL should pay a registration fee of Rs. 1,000. The application fee for Gen-EWS candidates is 700. For applicants who register as Third Gender, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or People with Disability (PwD), the registration fee is 450 rupees.
Here's the direct link to apply
NCHMCT JEE 2023 application: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Application for NCHM JEE (2023)”
Register and proceed with the application
Fill out the application form
Submit the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.