NEED MDS 2024: Registration reopened, apply before window closes tomorrow; check step-by-step instructions

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NDEMS) will be closing the NEET MDS application window tomorrow, March 11, 2024, at 11:55 PM. The application window was reopened on March 9, 2024, after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a public notice to extend the cut-off date for completion of the internship to June 30th, 2024 for eligibility for NEET-MDS 2024. NEET MDS 2024 registration window closes tomorrow. Interested candidates can submit their applications by March 11, 2024,11:55 PM on official website natboard.edu.in.(Istock)

Interested candidates who wish to submit their applications can do so before the deadline on the official website natboard.edu.in. The NDEMS, in its official notice, advised candidates to be careful while filling out their application forms to avoid any errors as there will be no opportunity to edit any information submitted later.

Candidates will also be able to choose their preferred state to appear for the examination. The examination city will be allotted by the NDEMS within the chosen state or in a nearby state as per availability only.

Notably, the NDEMS notice stated the exam will be held on the scheduled date, which is March 18, 2024. The exam conducting body has also revised the admit card date. The admit card will now be released on March 15.

Step-by-step instructions to fill out application forms:

Candidate must first register to receive the User ID and Password.

The User ID and Password will be received on the registered email address and mobile number.

After successful registration, the candidate can log in with the User ID and Password to complete the application form.

All details such as Name, Date of Birth, Nationality, Mobile Number, Email Address, and Test City must be filled in correctly as these details cannot be changed later.

