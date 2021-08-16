NEET 2021 admit card in second week of September

NEET 2021 admit card will be released in the second week of September, three days before the exam date, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said. The agency had informed about the admit card releasing date in its exam notice.

NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12. NEET 2021 admit card is expected to be available for candidates September 9 onwards.

Candidates can download the NEET 2021 admit card from the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

“The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card,” the NTA has said.

NEET is the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.

The exam is held in pen and paper mode in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.