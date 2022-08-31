NEET 2022 answer key released on neet.nta.nic.in, direct link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. Candidates can go to neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in and download it. NTA has also published photocopies of candidates’ response sheets along with the answer key. NEET UG answer key, result news live updates

NEET UG 2022 answer key direct link

Candidates can check NEET answer key using their application number and date of birth.

How to download NEET UG answer key

Go to neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the answer key download link under candidate activity tab

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit and download the answer key.

After downloading answer keys, candidates can calculate their expected scores using it. In case of any error or doubt, they can challenge it by paying a fee or ₹200 per question. They can also challenge OMR responses by paying ₹200 per question. These fees are non-refundable.

NEET result will be announced by September 7.