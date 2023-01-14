NEET MDS 2023: NBE releases imp notice for Chennai candidates at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released an important notice for NEET MDS Chennai candidates. The official notice is regarding test centre in Chennai for MDS exam. Candidates can check the notice on the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, all the testing seats in the test city of Chennai have exhausted and the option to choose Chennai as test city is no more available in the list of available test cities for NEET-MDS 2023. In this situation, NBE is making all efforts to increase the number of testing seats in Chennai for the exam.

The Board has asked the candidates who are desirous of appearing in NEET-MDS 2023 in the city of Chennai and unable to opt for Chennai as a test city in the application form to choose ;Others’ as their test city choice. NBE will make all the efforts to allot a testing centre in the city of Chennai to all such candidates opting ‘Other’ and who reside within or nearby Chennai.

The NEET MDS examination 2023 will be conducted on March 1, 2023 and the last date to apply for the exam is till January 30, 2023.

