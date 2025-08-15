NEET MDS 2025: NBEMS announces revised cut-off scores after lowering qualifying percentiles

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced revised cut-off marks for the NEET MDS 2025 examination after lowering the qualifying percentiles. NEET MDS 2025: NBEMS announces revised cut-off scores (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The decision was taken following a Health Ministry letter stating that the minimum qualifying percentiles for each category (General, SC/ST/OBC, and UR-PWD) have been lowered by 19.863 percentiles.

NEET MDS 2025 revised cut-off marks

CATEGORY MINIMUM QUALIFYING CRITERIA AS PER INFORMATION BULLETIN OF NEET-MDS 2025 CUT-OFF SCORE AS PER MINIMUM QUALIFYING CRITERIA IN INFORMATION BULLETIN (Out of 960) REVISED MINIMUMQUALIFYING CRITERIA REVISED CUT-OFF SCORE SUBSEQUENT TO LOWERING OF PERCENTILE(Out of 960) General Category (UR/EWS) 50 Percentile 261 30.137 Percentile 197 General-PwBD 45 Percentile 244 25.137 Percentile 182 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40 Percentile 227 20.137 Percentile 168 Prev Next

NBEMS announced the NEET MDS result on May 15, 2025.

The board said that there is no change in the NEET MDS rank list published along with the results.

“Candidature is purely provisional, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2025 Information Bulletin and verification of Face ID/Biometric wherever required. Candidates are advised to remain in touch with the website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) www.mcc.nic.in for the latest information related to the counseling,” it added.

For any queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to its communication web portal.