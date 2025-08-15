Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
NEET MDS 2025: NBEMS announces revised cut-off scores after lowering qualifying percentiles

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 11:04 am IST

The decision was taken following a Health Ministry letter stating that the minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced revised cut-off marks for the NEET MDS 2025 examination after lowering the qualifying percentiles.

NEET MDS 2025: NBEMS announces revised cut-off scores (Representational image)(Unsplash)
The decision was taken following a Health Ministry letter stating that the minimum qualifying percentiles for each category (General, SC/ST/OBC, and UR-PWD) have been lowered by 19.863 percentiles.

Also read: NBEMS announces Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 results, details here

NEET MDS 2025 revised cut-off marks

CATEGORYMINIMUM QUALIFYING CRITERIA AS PER INFORMATION BULLETIN OF NEET-MDS 2025CUT-OFF SCORE AS PER MINIMUM QUALIFYING CRITERIA IN INFORMATION BULLETIN (Out of 960)REVISED MINIMUMQUALIFYING CRITERIAREVISED CUT-OFF SCORE SUBSEQUENT TO LOWERING OF PERCENTILE(Out of 960)
General Category (UR/EWS)50 Percentile26130.137 Percentile197
General-PwBD45 Percentile24425.137 Percentile182
SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)40 Percentile22720.137 Percentile168

NBEMS announced the NEET MDS result on May 15, 2025.

The board said that there is no change in the NEET MDS rank list published along with the results.

“Candidature is purely provisional, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2025 Information Bulletin and verification of Face ID/Biometric wherever required. Candidates are advised to remain in touch with the website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) www.mcc.nic.in for the latest information related to the counseling,” it added.

For any queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to its communication web portal.

