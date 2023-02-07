NEET PG 2023 Exam: MoHFW warns against fake notice on rescheduled exam dates

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has warned candidates against fake notice circulating of social media on NEET PG 2023 Exam dates. The notice carries rescheduled exam dates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses.

As per the fake notice, NEET PG examination will be conducted on May 21, 2023 and revised dates for online submission of application form will begin from February 7 and will end till March 25, 2023. The edit window for application correction will be available from March 29 to April 7, 2023. The admit card will be issued on May 21 and result will be declared by June 20, 2023.

The Ministry has shared the fake notice on its official Twitter handle and wrote, “This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination. The message is #FAKE. Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others.”

As per the original notification issued by NBE, the NEET PG 2023 examination admit card will be released on February 27 and the NEET PG exam will be conducted on March 5. Candidates are advised to check the official website of NBE for official updates and not trust any other alternative website.