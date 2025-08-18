NEET PG result 2025 news: Where, how to check scores when released, check key details

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, is expected to release the NEET PG Results 2025 in due course. When released, candidates who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses will be able to check their scorecards on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG result 2025 news: NBEMS will release the NEET PG results in due course. Check how to download scores when out. (Representative image/HT File Photo)

NEET PG Results 2025: How to check results when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the NEET PG results when released:

1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

2. On the home page, click on the NEET PG Admit Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the NEET PG result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

There were 200 multiple-choice questions, and each had four responses.

Candidates were required to select the correct answer out of the four responses.

Candidates must also note here that there will be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers.

Furthermore, no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NBEMS warns candidates

It may be mentioned here that recently, the NBEMS had issued a warning for candidates asking them not to share any content of the examination for any purpose.

The warning, issued on the official WhatsApp channel of the board, stated, “NBEMS explicitly prohibits the candidate, from reproducing, transmitting or publishing any or some contents of this exam, in whole or in part, in any form or by any means verbal or written, electronic or mechanical for any purpose whatsoever."

Additionally, as per the NBEMS, candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2025 learned about the non-disclosure agreement in the exam's information bulletin and acknowledged it.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.