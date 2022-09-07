NEET UG 2022 Results declared, check NTA NEET result here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared NEET UG 2022 Results. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check their results through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. The result can also be checked on ntaresults.nic.in. NEET UG Result 2022 Live Updates

The examination was conducted on July 17, 2022 and the provisional answer key was released on August 31, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till September 2, 2022. A total of 1872343 candidates have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of NTA NEET by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check NEET UG 2022 Results

NEET UG 2022 Results: How to check

Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NTA NEET result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NTA NEET.