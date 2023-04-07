The application form correction window of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 will begin soon. The registration cum application process closed yesterday, April 6, and next, a brief window to edit various information will be given to candidates who paid their exam fee on or before the deadline. NEET correction window will be available on neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2023 application correction begins soon on neet.nta.nic.in(HT file)

In the information bulletin for NEET UG 2023, NTA said that the window for correction in particulars will be announced later. Candidates may be asked to pay a fee for each edit made. The list of fields in which corrections are allowed will be announced through a notification.

NEET 2023 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

After the correction window is closed, NTA will issue exam city slip to all candidates, informing them from where they will appear in the test. This will be followed by admit cards.

On the exam day, candidates will have to carry a printed copy of all pages of the admit card (colour and on A4 paper), along with other documents as instructed. The list of items allowed, reporting time and dress code will be mentioned on admit cards.

Release dates of admit card and exam city slip will be informed later.

For information on NEET correction window and other important dates, visit the NTA website regularly.