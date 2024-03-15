National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for NEET UG 2024 on March 16, 2024. The registration link for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be active till 10.50 pm tomorrow, March 16, 2024 and the payment window will close at 11.50 pm. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the link on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in at neet.ntaonline.in. NEET UG 2024 registration ends tomorrow, direct link to apply here

The official notice reads, “Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use it carefully as no further chance will be given for applying for NEET (UG) - 2024. Please make a note of this and fill the online Application Form accordingly.”

The official website of NTA NEET where candidates will get the registration link is available on neet.ntaonline.in. All the interested candidates will have to register themselves or login to the account to apply.

NEET UG 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply online, aspirants can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.

Click on NEET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee to apply NEET UG is ₹1700/- for candidates belonging to the General/ NRI category, ₹1600/- for candidates belonging to the General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and ₹1000/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. The payment should be done through online mode.

Meanwhile, NTA has released the correction window dates for NEET UG 2024. The correction window will open on March 18 and will close on March 20, 2024 at 11.50 pm. After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.