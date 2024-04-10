NEET UG 2024 registration to close today; exam city slip, admit card likely next

NEET UG 2024: The re-opened application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024) will be closed today, April 10. Candidates who are yet to apply for the test have a last chance to submit their forms till 10:50 pm today on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ NEET UG 2024 registration to close today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The examination fee can be paid till 11:50 pm.

The entrance test will be held on May 5, from 2:00 P.M. to 5:20 P.M. in about 571 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in pen and paper (offline) mode.

Originally, the NEET UG application window was opened from February 9 to March 9 and the deadline was extended till March 16.

Following requests from candidates, the NTA gave another opportunity and reopened the facility on April 9.

Next, the NTA will release exam city slips and admit cards of NEET 2024.

“The dates for Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on the NEET(UG) (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” the notification reads.

Candidates can opt for one of the following options for login and identification:

• Aadhaar card

• Digi locker

• ABC ID

• Passport

• Pan Card

• School/Any other valid government identity card with photograph.

“Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use it carefully as no further chance will be given for applying for NEET (UG) - 2024. Please make a note of this and fill the online Application Form accordingly. If any candidate still faces any difficulty in the process, they may contact 011-40759000 or write an email at neet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/) for the latest updates,” the agency said.

