NEET UG 2025 Answer Key News: From raising objections to marking scheme- all you need to know

NEET UG 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on Sunday, May 4 and is expected to release the provisional answer key next. NEET UG Answer Key: From raising objections to marking scheme- everything to know (HT file)

This year, the undergraduate medical entrance test was held in a single shift on May 4, from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

As per the exam's information bulletin, NTA will display the provisional answer key, questions and candidates recorded responses and then give them an opportunity to challenge, in case of any doubt.

“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice,” NTA said.

It added that challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts and if a challenge is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Based on the revised final answer key, NTA will prepare and announce the result. The agency will not inform candidates about the acceptance/non-acceptance of their challenges.

The key finalised after the challenges will be treated as final and displayed on the NTA website before the declaration of the result.

About NEET UG 2025 marking scheme

If the NEET UG final answer key shows that more than one option to a question is correct, those who marked one of the correct options will get four marks for that question.

If all options are correct, those who attempted the question will get four marks.

If none of the options to a question is correct or the question is dropped, all candidates will get full marks.

Under normal circumstances, candidates will get four marks for each correct answer, minus one for an incorrect answer and no mark (0) for an unanswered question.