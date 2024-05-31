NEET UG Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today at neet.ntaonline.in, direct link to raise objections here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the NEET UG Answer Key 2024 objection window on May 31, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can find the direct link through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. The objection window link will be deactivated at 11.50 pm today. NEET UG Answer Key 2024 Live Updates NEET UG Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, direct link here

The raise objections against the answer key, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- for each answer key challenge and for recorded response challenge, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- for per question for each. Both the processing fees are non refundable.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking by 31 May 2024 (upto 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

NEET UG Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise the objection, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Click on NEET UG Answer Key 2024 challenge window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and raise objection against the answer you want.

Upload the supporting documents for your answer.

Make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2024 for more than 24 lakh candidates at 4750 different Centres located in 571 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on May 5, 2024 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (IST). The provisional answer key was released on May 29, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NEET.