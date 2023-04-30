Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG exam centre city slip out at neet.nta.nic.in, get link to download

NEET UG exam centre city slip out at neet.nta.nic.in, get link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2023 03:59 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 city information slip is available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city information slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on April 30. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2023 city information slip from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG exam centre city slip out at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG exam centre city slip out at neet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency is going to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 on May 7, 2023, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. The entrance Test will be held throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen & Paper mode.

Here's the direct link to download 

NEET UG 023 exam city slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, find and open the link to download the NEET exam city slip.

Key in your login details

Your exam city information will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet national testing agency
neet national testing agency
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out