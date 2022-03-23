NEET-UG Counselling 2021: Mop - Up round result released at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on March 23 has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round result. Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round counselling can visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in to check the seat allotment results.

"It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Mop-Up Round of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 08:00 AM of 24.03.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com", reads the official notification.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Check Mop-Up Round Result

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the UG Medical Counselling tab

Click on 'mop-up round result' link

A pdf will appear on the screen

NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round result will appear on the screen

Take a print out for further reference.

